Egypt court sentences man to death for killing Coptic priest
An Egyptian court has sentenced a man to die for the April stabbing death of a Coptic Christian priest in an attack that shocked the Arab world’s most populous nation
An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced a man to die for the April stabbing death of a Coptic Christian priest in an attack that shocked the Arab world’s most populous nation.
Nehru Tawfiq, 60, was convicted in Alexandria criminal court of murder for killing 56-year-old priest Arsanious Wadid and illegal possession of a knife. His lawyers had argued that the killing was not deliberate. Tawfiq can appeal the verdict.
Wadid was killed at a popular seaside promenade in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria in April.
Investigators found that Tawfiq was an Islamist with an extremist background. During l ast month's court session he appeared in court in a caged-off section of the room shouting “God is great” in Arabic. He attempted to recite verses from the Quran, the Muslim holy book, before judges ordered him to keep silent.
The attack marked the latest sectarian violence in Egypt. Islamic extremists have repeatedly targeted Christians in recent years, especially after the 2013 military ouster of late Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive leader, amid mass protests against his rule.
In September 2017, an alleged supporter of the Islamic State group stabbed to death an 82-year-old Christian doctor in Cairo. He was sentenced to death the following year.
Egyptian Copts — the Middle East’s largest Christian community — account for about 10% of the country’s 103 million people and repeatedly complain of discrimination at the hands of the Muslim majority.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.