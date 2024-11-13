Massive dust storm reduces visibility, causes vehicle pileup on central California highway
Authorities say a powerful dust storm known as a haboob caused a vehicle pile-up on a central California highway, sending several people to hospitals with minor injuries
A powerful dust storm known as a haboob caused a vehicle pile-up on a central California highway, sending several people to hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said.
An enormous rolling cloud of dust reduced visibility Monday afternoon on State Route 152 in Madera County, causing motorists to crash into one another, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 20 cars were involved in the accident, the highway patrol said.
Video posted online by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection showed a massive wall of dust sweeping across the landscape near Chowchilla.
Motorist Delissa Fulce said the experience was terrifying.
“We got hit, we thought we were okay, then we got hit again, and again. We just thought it wasn’t going to be over. I really thought we were going to die. And I’m really thankful we’re okay," Fulce told ABC 30.
Several people were hospitalized with minor injuries, the highway patrol said without specifying the exact number.
A haboob is a dust storm carried by the wind of a weather front that typically occurs in flat, arid areas.