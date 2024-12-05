Escaped convicted murderer puts California town on edge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A search for a convicted murderer in a California town has put residents on edge, with schools closing and Christmas events being postponed

Cesar Hernandez, who was sentenced in 2019 to 80 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, escaped Monday morning shortly after arriving at the Kern County courthouse in Delano, a city of around 50,000 in central California. As of Thursday, he had still not been found.

He was being transported to appear in court after pleading no contest to manufacturing a weapon and possessing alcohol or drugs in prison when he evaded staff and jumped out of the van, officials said.

Cesar Guzmán, 32, was only blocks away at his barber shop from the intersection where Hernandez escaped. It’s been the “number one topic at the shop” since.

“Everyday we talk about it,” Guzmán said. “The clients are, they’re scared because they haven’t found him. We’re really close to where it happened.”

Delano has been inundated with a heavy law enforcement presence since Hernandez’s escape, with police knocking on doors and helicopters whirring overhead. Guzmán said it’s the first time something like this has happened in the town, where he has lived his whole life.

Several local schools locked down Monday, and they remained closed through Thursday as the search continued, local school districts posted on Facebook.

The city postponed its tree-lighting ceremony originally scheduled for Wednesday, and the Delano Chamber of Commerce delayed its annual Christmas parade scheduled for Thursday night.

Hernandez remaining at large puts a damper on the festivities, which Guzmán and his family have attended every year.

“Honestly, now we’re kind of like, ‘How can he get away from them? What the heck happened?’" Guzmán said.

Hernandez, 34, was last seen wearing an orange top and pants. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was transferred from Los Angeles County in June 2019.

“Hernandez is considered dangerous,” Delano police said in a social media post. “If you see him, do not approach.”

Anyone who sees Hernandez or has knowledge of his location is asked to contact law enforcement or call 911.

On the other side of the country, another search was underway for the man who gunned down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on Monday. Police were following tips related to his whereabouts, including searching two hostels where the man may have stayed.