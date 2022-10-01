Jump to content

Man shot several times at California youth football game

A Southern California man is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot several times at a youth football game

Via AP news wire
Saturday 01 October 2022 23:23
Youth Football Game Shooting
Youth Football Game Shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said.

Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School.

No one else was injured, and there was no further threat.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.

An unknown number of suspects fled, and the motive was not known, Payton said.

Police were interviewing witnesses for more information.

The game was not a school-sponsored event, police said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the man was not shot on the field as police previously reported.

