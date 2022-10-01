Man shot several times at California youth football game

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said.

Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School.

No one else was injured, and there was no further threat.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.

An unknown number of suspects fled, and the motive was not known, Payton said.

Police were interviewing witnesses for more information.

The game was not a school-sponsored event, police said.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the man was not shot on the field as police previously reported.