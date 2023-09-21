Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teen rescued after stunt mishap leaves him dangling from California's tallest bridge

Authorities say a 19-year-old was rescued after a filming stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from California’s tallest bridge

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 September 2023 00:33
California Bridge Stunt Rescue
California Bridge Stunt Rescue

A 19-year-old was rescued after a stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from California's tallest bridge, authorities said.

Deputies responding Monday evening to the Foresthill Bridge northeast of Sacramento determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been shooting video of him swinging from the steel span, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The 19 year-old became stuck, hanging approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk when his equipment failed. His friend called 911 after they determined he was stuck and needed assistance,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Rising 730 feet (223 meters) above the North Fork American River in Sierra Nevada foothills, it’s the tallest bridge in the state and third tallest in the United States.

Cal Fire's Technical Rescue Team assisted sheriff's deputies in pulling the teen to safety. He was not injured.

Recommended

Both teens, who were not identified, were cited for trespassing, officials said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in