California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Luis Anthony Victor, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Victor and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.
She and Victor both got out of their vehicles and got into an argument that Esser recorded, authorities said.
Esser then returned to her car, turned around, drove toward Victor and hit him, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This action showed a complete disregard for human life,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.
Esser was arrested Sunday and had an initial court appearance Tuesday, court records show. She is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13. An email message was sent to defense attorney Michael Morrison seeking comment.
Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said it was not immediately clear whether a cat was actually involved. The crime is still being investigated, she said.
