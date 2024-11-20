Prak Sokhonn reappointed as Cambodia's foreign minister
Cambodian lawmakers have reappointed experienced diplomat Prak Sokhonn as foreign minister
Cambodia's National Assembly unanimously approved the reappointment of Prak Sokhonn as foreign minister Wednesday.
Prak Sokhonn, a first vice president of the Senate and a former deputy prime minister and foreign minister, replaced Sok Chenda Sophea, who remains deputy prime minister.
Prime Minister Hun Manet posted a congratulatory message to Prak Sokhonn on his Telegram channel shortly afterward.
Hun Manet succeeded his father last year after Hun Sen ruled the Southeast Asian country for nearly four decades, but there have been few signs of political liberalization.
Prak Sokhonn was deputy prime minister and foreign minister from 2016 through 2023 under Hun Sen. Before that, he was Cambodia's ambassador to several countries.
In a previous Cabinet shuffle in September, Sok Soken became inspection minister and Hout Hak became tourism minister in a swapping of posts.
At a university graduation ceremony in September, Hun Manet said adjustments in his Cabinet were meant to enhance governance and to push the ministers to work as a team.