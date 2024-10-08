Where has Cameroon’s 91-year-old leader been? In Europe, an official says

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Authorities in Cameroon on Tuesday dismissed widespread speculation about the health of 91-year-old President Paul Biya after a long public absence, saying he is on a visit to Europe and doing well.

Biya was last seen in public at the China-Africa summit in Beijing a month ago. Since then, he has not attended gatherings where he had been expected, including the United Nations General Assembly and the International Organization of La Francophonie summit in France.

Biya, who is known for traveling often to Europe, is known to be sick but no details have been publicly shared.

The speculation and reports about Biya’s health status have “no connection with reality (and) are the product of fantasy,” Communications Minister Rene Sadi said in a statement.

“The head of state is doing well and will return to Cameroon in the next few days,” Sadi added, giving no details about the nature of the trip or the date of his return.

Biya is Africa’s second-longest-serving leader and Cameroon's second president since independence in 1960. He has been in power since 1982. He is the only leader many in the country have ever known.

Rights groups have accused him and his party of using various tactics including prosecuting and intimidating opponents to strengthen his grip on political power.

Biya’s government faces various challenges, including the secessionist movement in Cameroon’s English-speaking provinces that has resulted in deadly clashes with security forces as well as Islamic extremist violence by the Boko Haram group based in neighboring Nigeria.