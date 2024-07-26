Canada women's soccer coach suspended over drone scandal, which may be part of 'systemic' issues

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman was suspended and removed from the team for the Paris Olympics in the wake of a drone-spying scandal Friday, and the head of Canada Soccer said he was investigating a potential “systemic ethical shortcoming.”

Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer’s CEO and general secretary, said players on the Canadian women's team were not involved in any unethical behavior at the Paris Games.

Priestman's future with the team is “pending the outcome of our review of this matter entirely," Blue said.

“Upon gathering more information from that review, that will be an additional opportunity to see what steps additionally need to be taken, if any,” Blue said.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker told reporters in Paris that Priestman was likely aware that drones were used to spy on New Zealand’s practices in France. Priestman has denied the allegation.

Blue also said there was an incident involving the men's national team at Copa America. He said it was his understanding that it did not have an impact on the competitive integrity of the match but would not offer details.

Ask whether men's coach Jesse Marsch was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament in the United States, Blue said he was aware after the fact.

Defending Olympic champion Canada defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the team's Olympic opener in Saint-Etienne on Thursday. Because of the scandal, Priestman decided to step aside for the match and interim coach Andy Spence led the team.

Hours after the match, the COC announced Priestman was removed by the team for the rest of the tournament.

Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice.

FIFA — soccer’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee were investigating the incident. Canada Soccer said it would perform an internal review.

Blue said that the federation met with the players this morning. Canada next plays France on Sunday, also in Saint-Etienne.

Blue said Thursday night after the match new information came to light.

“They gave me reasons to think further about the potential that this behavior was systemic,” Blue said.

The COC said earlier in the week that that assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were sent home for their involvement in the drone surveillance.

Priestman held a brief media availability Wednesday after guiding her team through a one-hour practice.

“My reaction was you feel like this program has let the country down,” the 38-year-old Priestman said. “That’s why I took the proactive step to do what I felt was the right thing. Irrespective of the details, I’m ultimately accountable.”

Priestman had agreed to a contact in late January to coach Canada through the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Priestman, who took over Canada's women in 2020, led the team to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics. But Canada was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s Women's World Cup. She has coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

Priestman spent five years with the Canadian Soccer Association in a variety of coaching roles before returning in June 2018 to her native England, where she served as coach of the women’s under-18 team and assistant coach with the senior women’s team. Before that she spent 4 1/2 years as head of football development in New Zealand before leaving in June 2013.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games