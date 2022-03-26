AP Week in Pictures: Global

Via AP news wire
Saturday 26 March 2022 08:01

March 19-25, 2022

From Canada's Madeline Schizas' graceful skating performance in the women's short program at the Figure Skating World Championships, in Montpellier, France, to Pope Francis' special prayer for Ukraine, and peace, amid the devastation of the Russian war, to the beauty of spring as a Japanese white-eye bird drinks the nectar of a cherry blossom in Tokyo, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

