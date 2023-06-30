Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 30 June 2023 05:03

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

June 23-29, 2023

Venezuelans fish in the waters of the Caribbean, revelers celebrate Pride month in the Americas and a candlelight vigil in Uruguay commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup. In sports, athletes compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

