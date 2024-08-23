AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Aug. 16 - Aug. 22, 2024

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado attended a rally in Caracas to protest the country's disputed election results. Trash collectors clean up the Christ the Redeemer statue on Rio de Janeiro's Corcovado Mountain. Bolivia's former President Evo Morales gave a press conference in La Paz. The supermoon rose above “Memorial JK,” a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia, Brazil.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Martín Mejía, based in Lima, Peru.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images