Met Opera, NY Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall drop mask mandate

The Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall are dropping their audience mask requirement starting Oct. 24, ending policies in place since they reopened last year

Via AP news wire
Monday 17 October 2022 19:21
The Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall are dropping their audience mask requirement starting Oct. 24, ending policies in place since they reopened last year.

The decisions announced Monday make wearing of masks optional and put the institutions in line with Broadway theaters, which made face coverings optional last July.

The Met had already dropped its proof of vaccination requirement last month.

The Philharmonic said in an email to subscribers that “to reflect the current COVID landscape, we are updating our mask policy per the recommendations of our medical advisers."

Carnegie Hall posted on its website that “guests are encouraged to wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth.”

Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall shut down indoor performances in March 2020 because of the pandemic and reopened last fall.

