Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

American model Gigi Hadid and friend don't let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation

American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 July 2023 17:53
Cayman Islands Gigi Hadid
Cayman Islands Gigi Hadid
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

American model Gigi Hadid and a friend went ahead with a vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession and later released them.

Hadid, who arrived on a private aircraft from the U.S., was arrested after Customs and Border Control agents searched her luggage and found a small amount of cannabis, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Officials identified her as Jelena Noura Hadid, which is the 28-year-old model's legal name.

Hadid and her friend arrived in the Cayman Islands on July 10 and pleaded guilty on July 12 to importing a controlled drug and a drug utensil. They were fined more than $1,200, with no conviction recorded, authorities said.

“All's well that ends well,” Hadid posted Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of her and a friend at the beach.

Recommended

A representative told The Associated Press that Hadid had bought the marijuana legally in New York City with a medical license, and that her record remains clear.

The Cayman Islands legalized medical marijuana in May 2017, but recreational use remains illegal. Local laws dictate a prison sentence of up to a year and/or a fine for possession of up to 12 grams of marijuana for a first offense.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in