Natalie Morales joins CBS News as Los Angeles correspondent
Natalie Morales, who spent two decades at NBC News, is joining CBS News as a correspondent starting next month
Natalie Morales is joining CBS News as a correspondent and will do stories for the crime series “48 Hours” as well the network's weekday and weekend morning shows, the network said on Monday.
Morales was at NBC News for two decades, working on the “Today” show and “Dateline NBC,” before jumping to the CBS-produced daytime show, “The Talk,” last year.
She's based in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband and two sons. She begins at CBS News on Nov. 1.
“She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her on our team,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president of CBS News and Stations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.