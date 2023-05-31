CBS News hires Lisa Ling after CNN documentary series was canceled

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Journalist Lisa Ling, who left CNN after her “This is Life” documentary series was canceled, has joined CBS News as a reporter, the network said on Wednesday.

Ling, who will be based in Los Angeles, will join CBS later this summer. She'll contribute stories across the network's platforms.

“This is Life” featured Ling's immersive storytelling on topics like motorcycle gangs, sex trafficking and gun violence. Last year, she did an HBO Max documentary series on Asian-American history and cuisine.

She also spent three years as a panelist on “The View,” hosted “National Geographic Ultimate Explorer” and was executive producer and host of “Our America” on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network.

She started in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News.

Ling is the latest in a string of hires by CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani over the past two years, including Nate Burleson, Scott MacFarlane, Natalie Morales, Robert Costa and Cecilia Vega.