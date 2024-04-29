Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paramount Global replaces CEO Bob Bakish with a troika of executives

Paramount Global has announced that Bob Bakish is stepping down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company

Via AP news wire
Monday 29 April 2024 21:28
Paramount Executive Shuffle
Paramount Executive Shuffle

Paramount Global on Monday announced that Bob Bakish is stepping down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company.

Bakish will be replaced by a troika of executives who will form a new “Office of the CEO.” The group includes George Cheeks, the CEO of CBS; Chris McCarthy, CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks; and Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures.

The company said Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins will work closely with Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra and the board of directors.

