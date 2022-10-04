Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 October 2022 23:21

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

Show all 3
APTOPIX Four Killed Missouri

Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother.

Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims' friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.

Prosecutors said he shot Kate Kasten, 39, after she told him to leave while the couple argued. He then kicked in a door to a bedroom where Kasten’s mother, Jane Moeckel, 61, had barricaded herself with her grandchildren, Zoe, 8, and Jonathan, 10, and shot each of them at close range, police said.

Emery’s attorneys argued he had a mental illness that caused him to go into a “dream-like state.”

Recommended

“There has been so much pain, so much grief and so much loss and we are asking you now to choose mercy,” said Emery’s attorney, Stephanie Zipfel. “We are asking you to choose life.”

But assistant prosecutor Phil Groenweghe said Emery killed Moeckel, Zoe and Jonathan to eliminate witnesses, then shot at police and carjacked a woman, stabbing her seven times, all in the name of self-preservation.

“All he cares about is his life — that’s where his treasure is found,” Groenweghe said. “Send him the message that in St. Charles County, we will not tolerate this in any way.”

Outside the courthouse, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar was grateful.

“You don’t take any pleasure out of being here,” said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar outside the courthouse after the verdict. “On the flip side, we are satisfied. We feel that justice has been served.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in