Correction: Women In Statehouses story
In a story published March 9, 2024, about women serving in statehouses, The Associated Press erroneously reported the total number of women serving in the South Carolina Senate
Leah Willingham,Kimberlee Kruesi
Sunday 10 March 2024 21:08
