Correction: Women In Statehouses story

In a story published March 9, 2024, about women serving in statehouses, The Associated Press erroneously reported the total number of women serving in the South Carolina Senate

Leah Willingham,Kimberlee Kruesi
Sunday 10 March 2024 21:08

Correction: Women In Statehouses story

In a story published March 9, 2024, about women serving in statehouses, The Associated Press erroneously reported the total number of women serving in the South Carolina Senate. There are six, not five.

