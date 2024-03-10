Correction: Women In Statehouses story

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a story published March 9, 2024, about women serving in statehouses, The Associated Press erroneously reported the total number of women serving in the South Carolina Senate. There are six, not five.