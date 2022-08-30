Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March

A new trial is set for March for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 August 2022 01:12
Big Donor North Carolina
Big Donor North Carolina
(Greg Lindberg)

A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday.

Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who set a schedule for proceedings leading to a tentative trial date, according to a description of the hearing posted on the federal courts’ web site.

Cogburn released Lindberg from a minimum-security prison in Alabama last month, weeks after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Lindberg's convictions from March 2020 and ordered a new trial.

Lindberg had been sentenced to more than seven years after being convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. The 4th Circuit panel declared Cogburn had erred by giving jurors in Lindberg’s trial misleading instructions before they began deliberations.

Lindberg, who had become a large political donor in North Carolina politics before his 2019 indictment, “looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name in the court of law as well as the court of public opinion," Lindberg spokesperson Susan Estrich said in an emailed statement. “The fact remains that the case against Mr. Lindberg is purely political.”

Recommended

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte, which helped prosecute Lindberg, declined comment late Monday.

The scheduling order and tentative March 6 trial date also applies to John D. Gray, a Lindberg consultant convicted of the same two counts as Lindberg. Gray also had his convictions vacated for the same reasons.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in