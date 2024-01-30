Panthers new coach Dave Canales co-authored book about infidelity, addiction to alcohol, pornography

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dave Canales is ready to begin his journey as head coach of the Carolina Panthers just 16 months after co-authoring a faith-based book about working through problems with his sexual infidelity and addiction to pornography and alcohol.

The book “This Marriage? The Question That Changed Everything” was written by Canales and his wife Lizzy. It details how the 42-year-old Mexican American coach has worked to overcome his problems and the couple has found its way back to a healthy Christian-based marriage.

Canales wrote that with the help of counseling and family he no longer has issues with infidelity or pornography and that he has stopped drinking completely.

Canales published the book in September 2022 when he was still a position coach with the Seattle Seahawks and before he got his big break and became offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

The couple said they wrote the book to help other couples struggling with marriage.

“We wanted other people to feel safe starting this journey toward a vibrant marriage by helping them see they are not alone,” the couple wrote in the book’s preface. ”... Just as we have done with our friends around the kitchen table, we offer our heart and soul in our story to give you hope that you, too, can find a way forward to something better.”

The couple has four children.

The Panthers said they were aware of the book before hiring Canales last week.

A team spokesman said Canales would not be available for comment until his introductory news conference in Charlotte on Thursday.

