Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl
Ukraine’s nuclear operator company says Russian troops are leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards the country’s border with Belarus
Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine's border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.
The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
It wasn’t immediately clear why the Russian troops decided to leave Chernobyl.
Energoatom said the Russians have signed a document confirming the handover of the Chernobyl plant and stating that the plant’s administration doesn’t have any complaints about the Russian troops who were “guarding” the facility.
“It turns out that the occupiers ‘guarded’ the station for more than five weeks, and even so well that there are no complaints,” Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
