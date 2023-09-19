Jump to content

Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 19 September 2023 13:37

A couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned relatives of the victims to conduct a well-being check, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday, Burne said. The deaths are being investigated as murders, he added.

The adults were identified as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day,” Burne said. “Family members became concerned.”

Romeoville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

___

This story has been corrected to make Rolon's first name Alberto, not Roberto.

