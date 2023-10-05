Jump to content

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

Andrew Seligman
Friday 06 October 2023 00:01

Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80.

According to a statement released by the team, Butkus' family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California.

Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before knee injuries forced his retirement at age 31. Despite a short career, Butkus came to define his position. He routinely ranks among the NFL’s top 100 players.

Playing off his tough-guy image, Butkus later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

