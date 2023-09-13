Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anthony Freud to retire as head of Lyric Opera of Chicago at end of 2023-24 season

Anthony Freud will retire as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago at the end of the season, ending a 13-year tenure

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 September 2023 21:13
Lyric Opera of Chicago-Freud
Lyric Opera of Chicago-Freud
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Anthony Freud will retire as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago at the end of the season, ending a 13-year tenure.

Freud, who made the announcement Wednesday, turns 66 in October and intends to return to Britain after the season.

Freud's tenure included the world premieres of Jimmy López's “Bel Canto” in 2015 based on the 2001 Ann Patchett novel and this year's “Proximity," a triptych composed by Caroline Shaw, Daniel Bernard Roumain and John Luther Adams.

Freud was director of the Welsh National Opera from 1994-2005 and the Houston Grand Opera from 2006-11. He is the Lyric Opera's fourth head following Carol Fox (1954-80), Ardis Krainik (1981-97) and William Mason (1997-2011).

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in