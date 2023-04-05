Jump to content

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

Chicago Police say SWAT officers are responding to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 April 2023 20:55

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

Show all 3

Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city's central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

