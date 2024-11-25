The Blue Man Group is relinquishing stages in New York and Chicago
Things are looking a little blue these days for the Blue Man Group.
The show — made up of nonverbal blue-painted bald men who combine intricate percussive rhythms with physical comedy — announced this week that performances are closing in Chicago and New York City, where the group first launched in 1991. The men still have shows in Las Vegas; Orlando, Florida; Boston; Chicago and Berlin, along with a tour and a show on the Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
Managing Director Jack Kenn said the final gig in New York will be Feb. 2 and the last Chicago performance will be Jan. 5. Extensions often are added after such deadlines.
“Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks,” Kenn said.
Blue Man Group is currently part of the global circus giant Cirque du Soleil.