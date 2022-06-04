Chicago man arrested in shootings of US marshal, police dog

Police say a Chicago man has been charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 June 2022 16:58
Federal Marshal Shot
Federal Marshal Shot

A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said.

Johnson was scheduled for bond court appearance Saturday, the department said. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said Johnson was arrested Thursday shortly after he allegedly shot an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team and his federal police dog. Authorities at the time said two gunmen were arrested, but Chicago police did not say anything about the second person in announcing the charges against Johnson on Saturday

Police said a Chicago officer returned fire during the shooting but did not strike anyone.

Recommended

After Thursday's shooting, the federal marshal rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The marshal then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called but the officer declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the police dog was in the intensive care unit of an emergency veterinary hospital on Friday, WLS-TV reported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in