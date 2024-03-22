Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 22 March 2024 06:13

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 16

March 15–21, 2024

Children in traditional outfits wait before performing songs in Bucharest, Romania. Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, casts her vote at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, and Nigeria Muslims offer prayers at the central mosque in Lagos. People view a new Banksy painting on a wall in London, and Theo the robot works weekdays, weekends and nights while Icelandic horses sleep on straw at a stud farm near Frankfurt.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Athens photographer Petros Giannakouris.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in