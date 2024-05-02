Death toll jumps to at least 48 in southern China highway collapse as search continues
The death toll has climbed to 48 as search efforts continue in southern China after a highway section collapsed in a mountainous area, sending more than 20 cars down a steep slope
Thursday 02 May 2024 09:15
The death toll climbed to 48 as search efforts continued in southern China on Thursday after a highway section collapsed in a mountainous area, sending more than 20 cars down a steep slope.
Officials in the city of Meizhou said three other people were unidentified, pending DNA testing. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had died, which would bring the death toll to 51.