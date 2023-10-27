Jump to content

China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60

China's chief epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in the country that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died

Via AP news wire
Friday 27 October 2023 12:27
China Obit Wu Zunyou
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.

An announcement from China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention about Wu's death gave no cause, but said that “rescue measures failed.”

The news of Wu's death came just hours after the death of former Premier Li Keqiang was announced. Li was the country’s No. 2 leader during the pandemic.

Wu was the chief epidemiologist of China's CDC and one of the public faces of the country's zero-COVID measures that suspended international travel, imposed draconian lockdowns and prompted protests at the end of 2022.

