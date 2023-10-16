Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the 'Belt and Road' forum

A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organized by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative

Via AP news wire
Monday 16 October 2023 04:06

Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the 'Belt and Road' forum

Show all 11

A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organized by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed landed in Beijing on Monday, following Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday night.

Under the initiative, a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth.

But the massive Chinese development loans that funded the projects have also burdened some poorer countries with heavy debts.

Others leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Mideast will attend the Belt and Road Forum, whose main day is on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, as are representatives of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in