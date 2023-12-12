China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives in Hong Kong in maiden flight outside the mainland

Jump to content

A Chinese C919 commercial passenger jet has arrived in Hong Kong in the Chinese-made aircraft's first foray outside of mainland China

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 12 December 2023 06:58
China Aircraft Hong Kong
(Xinhua)

A Chinese C919 jet arrived in Hong Kong on Tuesday in the Chinese-made plane's first foray outside of mainland China as its manufacturer prepares to take on Airbus and Boeing in the market for single-aisle commercial aircraft.

The C919 and another Chinese-made aircraft, an ARJ21, will be on display at Hong Kong’s international airport until Sunday.

The C919 is due to perform a fly-past over the city’s scenic Victoria Harbor on Saturday.

The maker of the C919, the Commercial Aircraft Company of China, or COMAC, designed many of the C919’s parts, but some of its key components are still sourced from the West, including its engine.

The narrow-bodied airliner was in development for 16 years and received certification in 2022. It has a maximum range of about 3,500 miles (5,630 kilometers) and is designed to carry 158-168 passengers.

