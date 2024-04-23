German EU lawmaker's aide is arrested on suspicion of spying for China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who works for a German lawmaker in the European Parliament was arrested on suspicion of spying for China, German prosecutors said Tuesday.

The suspect, identified only as Jian G. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested Monday in Dresden, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

They didn't specify which lawmaker he works for, but German magazine Der Spiegel reported that he works for Maximilian Krah of the far-right Alternative for Germany, who is that party's top candidate in the European Parliament election slated for early June.

News of the arrest came a day after three Germans suspected of spying for China and arranging to transfer information on technology with potential military uses were arrested in a separate case.