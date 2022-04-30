India seizes $725 million from Chinese company Xiaomi
Indian authorities on Saturday seized $725 million from Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi, accusing it of breaking the country's foreign exchange laws by making illegal remittances abroad, officials said.
The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial investigation agency, tweeted that it had seized the amount from Xiaomi's local unit. The move comes after an investigation was launched by the federal agency in February over concerns of illegal remittances, local media reported.
The agency said the smartphone maker had transferred $725 million to “three foreign based entities” under the guise of royalty payments, according to a statement quoted by the Press Trust of India. Earlier this month, the agency had also questioned Xiaomi's global vice president, Manu Kumar Jain, at the company's regional office in the southern city of Bengaluru, PTI reported.
The smartphone company said it complied with local laws and added that its “royalty payments and statements" were “legit and truthful," according to a statement quoted by New Delhi Television.
Two years ago, India banned over 100 Chinese-owned apps as tensions between the countries soared over border clashes. In June 2020, Indian and Chinese troops fought with clubs, stones and fists along a disputed section of their border, leaving 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.
Since February last year, both countries have withdrawn troops from some sites, but they still maintain a presence. In March, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi traveled to New Delhi to discuss expediting the disengagement of troops and the possibility of de-escalating the situation.
