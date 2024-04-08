Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Maria Sherman
Monday 08 April 2024 04:07
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”

Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” from 2023 CMT Music Awards

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

