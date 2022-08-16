City buying tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiser
A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles
City buying tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiserShow all 12
A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles.
The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted unanimously Monday night to spend $35,000 to purchase the new windshields.
The initiative led by Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine follows the death of Officer Noah Shahnavaz on July 31. Shahnavaz, 24, was shot through the windshield of his police cruiser before he could exit the vehicle during an early morning traffic stop.
Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, has been charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the shooting.
Elwood Clerk-Treasurer Alison Roby said the anti-ballistic windshield is supposed to stop a bullet from a rifle.
“They can actually shoot out if there is shooting,” she said. “It at least gives them enough time to react.”
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has scheduled a Wednesday news conference to discuss the case. Cummings is expected to announce whether he will seek the death penalty in the case. He recently requesting an additional $50,000 for his 2023 budget in anticipation of filing a death penalty charge.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.