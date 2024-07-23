Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Coca-Cola raises full-year sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

Coca-Cola is raising is full-year sales guidance after a stronger-than-expected second quarter

Dee-Ann Durbin
Tuesday 23 July 2024 12:11
Earns Coca Cola
Earns Coca Cola (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Coca-Cola is raising is full-year sales guidance after a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

The Atlanta beverage giant said Monday that it now expects organic sales to grow between 9% and 10% this year, up from 8% to 9% previously.

Revenue rose 3% to $12.4 billion for the April-June period. That was higher than Wall Street anticipated. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $11.8 billion.

Earnings fell 5% to 56 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time items, including currency fluctuations, Coke earned 84 cents per share. That also beat Wall Street’s forecast of 81 cents.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in