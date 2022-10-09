Jump to content

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

Colorado authorities say one person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd following an altercation outside a bar

Via AP news wire
Sunday 09 October 2022 23:10

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

Driver Hits Crowd

One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff's office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects were stopped nearby after the attack and deputies took the them into custody. The driver faces charges including first degree murder, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of second degree assault. The passenger, who owned the pickup, faces charges of accessory to first degree murder, accessory to second degree assault and accessory to first degree assault.

Another passenger who was in the vehicle is not facing charges.

The name of the deceased victim was not immediately released.

