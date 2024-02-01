A child's body was found encased in concrete in Colorado as the search for 2 other kids continues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.

The remains were discovered on Jan. 10 when the storage unit was being cleared out after the rent wasn't paid, Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department said Thursday. The items in the storage unit included a metal container filled with hardened concrete, and an investigation discovered the child’s remains, he said.

Pueblo Police are searching for two children, who would have been 5 and 3 when they were last seen in the summer of 2018 in Pueblo. Police want to make sure Jesus Dominguez, who would be 10, and Yesenia Dominguez, who would be 9, are safe.

After July 2018, there has been “no sign, no indication of these children,” Ortega said.

Police have talked with the parents, Ortega said, and the children hadn't been reported missing.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner after family notifications are made, police said. Officers did not release any information about the age of the victim or when the child was believed to have died.

Investigators have interviewed two people of interest, police said. Ortega did not immediately respond to an email Thursday asking whether the parents were the persons of interest in the case.

Pueblo is a city of about 110,000 about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.