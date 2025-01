Man killed by stray weight at Colorado track and field meet remembered as dedicated husband, dad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A spectator killed by an errant weight in a hammer throw event at a youth track and field meet was a dedicated father and husband with a great sense of humor, relatives said.

The accident Sunday at the Colorado United Track Club meet at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus killed Wade Langston, 57, of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County coroner's office said Tuesday.

“He was a truly wonderful person who brought laughter to every room he entered,” wrote niece-in-law Tamara Rocha for a GoFundMe effort that had raised over $7,500.

The funds will help Langston's son, a high school senior, with college tuition, according to the post.

The weight cleared “certified barriers” before striking Langston in a fieldhouse at the University of Colorado’s Colorado Springs campus, according to a university statement.

Firefighters pronounced Langston dead at the scene. Witnesses reported Langston trying to shield his wife and son from the incoming weight.

University officials didn't respond Tuesday when asked whether possible factors in the accident, including who set up the barriers and how, were being investigated.

The so-called hammer in the hammer throw event is actually a ball on a chain. The ball weighs 16 pounds (7 kilograms) for men and 9 pounds (4 kilograms) for women in adult competition, according to World Athletics, the international track and field governing body.

Athletes spin in a circle to gain momentum before releasing the weight to throw as far as they can.

Another GoFundMe effort for Langston's family started by Colorado United Track Club coach Erik Huffman had raised over $10,500 for Langston's family.

The family had no further comment besides its statement, Rocha said by email. A message left for Huffman through his GoFundMe page wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

Fatal accidents at track and field competitions are rare but not unheard of. A shot-put ball struck and killed an officiant during practice at the U.S. track and field championships in Los Angeles in 2005.

A hammer killed a student at a college track and field meet at Wheaton College in Illinois in 2017.