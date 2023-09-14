Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week
Stephen Groves,Lisa Mascaro
Thursday 14 September 2023 22:59
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.
Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.