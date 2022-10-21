Jump to content

Thousands expected at funeral for 2 Connecticut officers

A joint funeral service for two Connecticut police officers shot to death in an apparent ambush is expected to draw scores of law enforcement officials from around the country

Via AP news wire
Friday 21 October 2022 13:28
Officers Shot Connecticut
A joint funeral on Friday for two Connecticut police officers shot to death in an apparent ambush was expected to draw scores of law enforcement officials from around the country.

The service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy was set to be held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field — the University of Connecticut's 40,000-seat football stadium in East Hartford. Major highway closures were announced for the processions of the two officers from funeral homes to the stadium.

DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot on Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, struggled to get behind a police cruiser and fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Brutcher's brother, Nathan, also was shot and survived.

At the time of the shooting, DeMonte was a sergeant with 10 years experience on the force and Hamzy was an officer for eight years. They were promoted posthumously to lieutenant and sergeant, respectively.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting. A preliminary report said Nicholas Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds as he attacked the officers from behind. The state inspector general also said in the report that it was evident Iurato's deadly use of force on Nicholas Brutcher was justified.

Calling hours for Hamzy on Wednesday drew hundreds of people, while a private wake for DeMonte was held Thursday.

