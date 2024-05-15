Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Report: Welding at water slide caused huge fire in Sweden that killed one person

A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 May 2024 12:16

Report: Welding at water slide caused huge fire in Sweden that killed one person

Show all 2

A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

“When welding the water slide, a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building. The fire spread quickly and caused great destruction,” the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper said, quoting a police report.

The blaze destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Officers were only able to enter the site days later and found a dead person there.

The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park. A nearby hotel and office facilities had to be evacuated. Sixteen were slightly injured.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in