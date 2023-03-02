Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Danish queen discharged from hospital after back surgery

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has been discharged from a Copenhagen hospital

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 March 2023 09:43
Denmark Queen
Denmark Queen
(Ritzau/Scanpix)

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital Thursday after undergoing a back operation last week, the palace said.

Doctors were satisfied with the Feb. 22 operation and the condition of the 82-year-old queen, the royal household said, adding that “awaiting her now is a lengthy physical rehabilitation process, which may extend over the next few months."

Earlier the palace had said that the popular queen underwent “extensive back surgery” at the Danish capital's university hospital after experiencing severe back pains.

Several official engagements have either been postponed, canceled or are being handled by other members of the royal family.

The queen’s oldest son, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, are stepping in, as well as the queen’s sister, Princess Benedikte.

Recommended

The Danish Constitution gives Margrethe, Denmark’s head of state, no political power, and her duties are ceremonial. She was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, following the death of her father.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in