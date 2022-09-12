Recipe: Keep kids healthy, laughing with some carrot bacon
Writer and actor Jenny Mollen has a knack for making her kids’ lunches pop
Writer and actor Jenny Mollen has a knack for making her kids' lunches pop. She adds things like candy eyeballs to fruit and cuts funny shapes from vegetables. Her tips are in her new cookbook, “Dictator Lunches,” including one for carrot bacon.
Because a classic BLT is so hard to beat, she didn’t want to try to replicate one with any kind of processed, plant-based alternative. Instead, she made her own version with carrot. She doesn't normally use mayo, so instead adds fresh avocado, a dash of salt and some good olive oil.
The carrot bacon is part of a spring meal that Mollen serves with a watermelon radish, cucumber and carrot flower garden, raspberry parfait bites, daisy eggs and dye-free M&Ms, which can be bought at a health food store and online.
CARROT BACON
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 carrots
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
1 1/2 teaspoons coconut aminos or soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Directions;
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Thinly slice the carrots using a mandoline.
3. In a shallow dish, mix the maple syrup, coconut aminos, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the carrot slices and stir to coat.
4. Place the carrot slices on the prepared baking sheet, laying them flat and making sure no pieces are overlapping. Bake until crispy, 10 to 15 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through.
___
Reprinted from “Dictator Lunches” by arrangement with Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright (copyright) 2022, Jenny Mollen.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.