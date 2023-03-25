Jump to content

2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorized hang glider

Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles from the communist island to Key West, Florida

Via AP news wire
Saturday 25 March 2023 19:27
Cuban Migrants
Cuban Migrants

Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. and were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the U.S.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

