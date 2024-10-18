CVS Health CEO Lynch steps down, Joyner named to the post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has stepped down with company shares down 19% and the national drugstore chain struggling.

Lynch will be replaced by David Joyner, who will attempt to steer the health care giant through a worsening environment of rising medical costs.

Joyner most recently served as executive vice president of CVS Health, and president of CVS Caremark.

The company said it now anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.05 to $1.10 per share, citing higher-than-expected medical cost trends. Analysts polled by FactSet predict earnings of $1.69 per share.

CVS Health also announced on Friday that Chairman Roger Farah will now be executive chairman.

Shares tumbled more than 12% before the market open.