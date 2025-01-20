Leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus fail to reach deal on new crossing points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A meeting between the two leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus ended without an agreement on Monday, with both sides failing to reach a decision on a deal aimed at building trust that included opening new crossing points across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone.

Nicos Christodoulides, the country’s Greek Cypriot president and Ersin Tatar, the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, said in a joint statement that they have instructed their representatives to continue talks and that they would meet “in the coming days.”

The leaders met for nearly two hours at the official residence of Colin Stewart, the U.N. peacekeeping force’s chief of mission in Cyprus, to hammer out an agreement on opening new crossing points at specific points along a 180-kilometer (120-mile) U.N.-controlled buffer zone that cuts across the island.

But the leaders left the meeting without announcing any crossing point openings. They affirmed in the joint statement that they “both believe that opening of new crossing points is critical to promote people-to-people contacts, strengthen economic ties and build trust.”

The dispute appears to be over the location of the crossing points, which would be of mutual benefit. Christodoulides said after the meeting that Tatar rejected a specific crossing point location and “wasn’t ready” to agree on a package of eight trust-building initiatives that included the setting up of joint committees on youth affairs, as well as a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Everything depends on when the Turkish side is ready,” Christodoulides said.

There are eight such crossing points along the entire length of the buffer zone, enabling people from each side to cross daily — many, primarily Turkish Cypriots, to work — since the first such crossings opened in April 2003.

But people on both sides want to see more such crossing points opened to ease and speed up their commutes across the dividing line that was cemented in 1974 when Turkey invaded a few days after a coup mounted by supporters of uniting the island with Greece.

A Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence is recognized only by Turkey, which maintains more than 35,000 troops in the island’s northern third.

A crossing point deal would have given a much-needed boost to U.N. efforts to get formal talks on resolving the island’s ethnic division up and running again after a seven-year hiatus. The United Nations will host Christodoulides and Tatar along with senior officials from the island’s so-called guarantors — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — in Switzerland in March to figure out how to get negotiations back on track.

But an insistence by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots on ditching a U.N.-endorsed plan to reunify Cyprus as a federation made up of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot zones and demanding a two-state deal instead has dampened hopes of a peace deal.

Greek Cypriots won’t sign up to any deal that formally partitions the island, and they oppose any clause, as demanded by Turkey, to permanently station Turkish troops on the island and to grant military intervention rights to Ankara.