In one portrait, an AP Photographer tells the story of how difficult the job of a miner is

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

AP photographer Petr David Josek started working with The Associated Press in 2002 and became a full-time staffer in 2011, when he got the Prague bureau job. Since then, he has covered the Iraq War, eight Olympics and four World Cups among numerous sports and news assignments. Here’s what he had to say about this extraordinary photo.

Why this photo?

When walking through the dark shafts of the mine you come across quite a few miners, but this guy’s unique physique struck me. I figured it would be nice to get some portraits of the man. Luckily, he walked past me more than once, so I had few chances to shoot a couple of frames as he was doing his work.

How I made this photo

I shot this picture on 24mm 1.4 lens at 1000/sec. Going to the mine is somehow specific. It’s a very dusty and dark environment, so I figured less equipment is better for that. I took two cameras that I covered with foil for protection from the dust and two fixed lenses, 24 mm and 85 mm. I was equipped with a flashlight that you use to navigate through the mine - it also helped for the pictures, as you can light up your subject.

Why it works

I had several pictures of this man but I think in this one, the combination of his strong posture, his facial expression and the dirt on his body reflects the best, just how hard this job really is. Also, the fact that his eyes aren’t seen makes it a bit more mysterious.

For more extraordinary AP photography, click here.